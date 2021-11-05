FORA Capital LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,482,000 after purchasing an additional 278,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after buying an additional 621,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after buying an additional 273,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,123,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

CUZ stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.