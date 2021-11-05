FORA Capital LLC Sells 453 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $155,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 in the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

