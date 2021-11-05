FORA Capital LLC Sells 15,832 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,241,000 after buying an additional 524,749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 273,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 3,731.54% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

