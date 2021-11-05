FORA Capital LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 256,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 846,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

