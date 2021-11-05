FORA Capital LLC Invests $82,000 in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,224,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

