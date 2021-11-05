Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 350,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

FHTX stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,565.02% and a negative return on equity of 140.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

