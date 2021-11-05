Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $390,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,404,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $62.80 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.