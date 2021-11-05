Fmr LLC Has $346,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 68,808 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 96,774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.43 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94.

