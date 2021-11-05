Fmr LLC Has $246,000 Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

