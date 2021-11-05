Fmr LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $50.64 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

