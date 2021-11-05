Fmr LLC Buys 7,670 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 47,937.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $740.74 million, a PE ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

