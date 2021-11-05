FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.590-$6.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.FMC also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

FMC stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

