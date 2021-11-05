Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Flux Power stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 196,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.89. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 593,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flux Power by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flux Power by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

