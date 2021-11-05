Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor updated its FY21 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.850-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 7,719,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fluor has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

