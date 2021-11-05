Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $167.00 at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $143.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $37,896,356. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,734,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

