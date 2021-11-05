Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 628,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total transaction of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $37,896,356 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

NYSE:FND opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

