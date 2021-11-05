FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

