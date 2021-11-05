Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET)’s share price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

