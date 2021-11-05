Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.10. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.70.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $164.10 on Friday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $336.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -149.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

