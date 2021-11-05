First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s (NASDAQ:FWRG) Quiet Period To End on November 10th

First Watch Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:FWRG) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. First Watch Restaurant Group had issued 9,459,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $170,262,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During First Watch Restaurant Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $20.37 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

