First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.73 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,603 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,448,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after acquiring an additional 434,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,761,000 after acquiring an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 13.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE:ACA opened at $52.30 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.