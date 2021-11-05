First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Chewy worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 143.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 217.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $16,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,981.00 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.