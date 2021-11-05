First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Encompass Health worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 120.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 30.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

