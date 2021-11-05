First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

