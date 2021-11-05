First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 512,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 17.67% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

