First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $425.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $44.20.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

