First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Colony Group LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

