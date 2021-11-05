Financial Contrast: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $12.97, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Vermilion Energy 61.81% -10.13% -2.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Vermilion Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 2.22 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -11.23

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

