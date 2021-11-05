Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fidus Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $430.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.