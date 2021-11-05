Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 5,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainability U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000.

