Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ferrexpo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

