Feellike Hits Market Cap of $17,325.55 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,325.55 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00083606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00082285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.20 or 0.07246809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,842.86 or 0.99660240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022767 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

