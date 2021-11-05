FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. FedNat has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Research analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FedNat by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

