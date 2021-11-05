Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 206 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $76.75 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.