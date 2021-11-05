Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 558.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

