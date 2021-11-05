Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 14,292 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after buying an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 35.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 808,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 209,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after buying an additional 159,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

