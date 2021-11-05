Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $229.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.73 and a 200 day moving average of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $166.17 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

