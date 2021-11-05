Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 5,389.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

