Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 212,680.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Groupon worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,807,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Groupon by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

GRPN stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.42 million, a P/E ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.