Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 3,498 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 606.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 288,416.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $218.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $228.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

