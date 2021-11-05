Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.72. 608,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $129.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

