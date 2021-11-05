Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $134.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

