FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.59. 616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,944. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

