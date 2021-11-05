Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.32, but opened at $57.50. Fastly shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 80,821 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fastly by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fastly by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

