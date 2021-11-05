Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.78.

FSLY stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $338,264.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,875 shares of company stock worth $2,277,271. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastly by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

