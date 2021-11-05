Falconswap Trading Up 6% This Week (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $58,742.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00235222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00095800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

