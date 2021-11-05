Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $410.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $480.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

