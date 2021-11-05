F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 6,118 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FFIV stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.48 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after buying an additional 382,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 255,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

