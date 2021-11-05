Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Michael J. Angelakis Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

