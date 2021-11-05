Expanse (EXP) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $11,156.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.